Nov 22 Analog Devices Inc :

* Sees non-gaap diluted eps estimated to be $0.68 to $0.78 per share for q1 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $843.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees non-gaap gross margin expected to be between 65.5 pct and 66.0 pct for q1 2017

* "looking ahead, order rates are stable entering seasonally slower" q1

* Analog Devices Inc - planning for revenue to decrease sequentially, but to increase 9 pct to 17 pct over prior year in q1

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $942.6 million

* Analog devices reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $840 million to $900 million