Nov 22 Fate Therapeutics Inc :

* Says entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and other accredited investors

* Says private placement is being led by Redmile Group Llc with participation from BVF Partners L.p., Ecor1 Capital Llc and Franklin Advisers

* Says gross proceeds from private placement are expected to be about $57 million

* Fate Therapeutics - Redmile has agreed to purchase 2,819,549 shares of non-voting class a preferred stock at $13.30per share, each convertible into five shares of common stock

* Says remaining investors have agreed to purchase 7,236,837 shares of common stock at $2.66 per share

* Fate Therapeutics announces private financing