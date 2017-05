Nov 22 Trecora Resources :

* Trecora Resources- Pamela R. Butcher has been appointed as an independent director to board of directors of company, effective November 17, 2016.

* Trecora Resources- brings total number of board members for company to eight, six of whom are considered independent

* Pamela R. Butcher appointed to Trecora Resources board of directors