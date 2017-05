Nov 22 Snc-lavalin Group Inc :

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc says construction of two sulphuric acid plants at Chuquicamata copper smelter complex is expected to begin in early 2017

* New sulphuric acid plants will replace those currently in operation at facility

* Snc-Lavalin awarded EPC contract by Codelco Division Norte for the construction of two sulphuric acid plants