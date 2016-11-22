Nov 22 HP Inc -

* Fiscal 2017 non-gaap diluted net earnings per share estimates exclude $0.08 per share, primarily related to items such as restructuring and other charges

* Q4 personal systems net revenue $ 8,018 million versus $7,694 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HP Inc reports fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $12.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.9 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from continuing operations