PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Madalena Energy Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue 11.7 million versus 20.8 million
* Undertaking a review of operating assets in order to determine extent of financial impact caused by lower oil prices
* Clear that reduction in oil prices communicated to company by refiners will have a significant negative impact
* All capital spending has been limited or deferred
* Actively involved in negotiations with number of parties who have expressed interest in various transactions with madalena
* Madalena energy - without infusion of capital or successful outcome from strategic alternatives process in soon, may not be able to continue as going concern
* Madalena announces q3 - 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
