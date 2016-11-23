PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Gemini Corp
* Still continue to face marketplace challenges as we pursue additional backlog for 2017 with new and existing clients
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Expect revenue for remainder of 2016 to track well below levels achieved in 2015
* Gemini corporation reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue C$22.1 million versus C$46.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.