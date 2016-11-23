PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
Nov 23 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share ("ADS"; each ADS representing 50 ordinary shares) were $0.29
* "We had a slowdown in Q3 as a result of an oversupply and increasing inventory levels of modules in market"
* Qtrly gross margin was 16.9%, compared with 18.3% in Q2 of 2016 and 17.4% in Q3 of 2015.
* Trina Solar - Slowdown in Q3 result of weak demand in China following strong H1 as developers rushed to place orders prior to subsidy policy adjustment
* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,361.2 MW, compared with 1,658.3 MW in Q2 of 2016, and 1,703.2 MW in Q3 of 2015.
* Trina Solar announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $741.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $824.9 million
