PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Leucrotta Exploration Inc :
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc qtrly oil and natural gas sales $2.3 million versus $972,000
* Qtrly daily production oil equivalent (boe/d) 989 versus 531
* Qtrly net loss earnings ($/boe) 54.85 versus net loss earnings of 63.09
* Leucrotta Exploration announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.