Nov 23 Manitok Energy Inc -

* Has priced up to 7.66 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.13 per offered common share

* Manitok has priced up to 4.8 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $0.14 per CDE flow-through share

* Has priced up to 23.7 million shares of co issued on "flow-through" basis at price of $0.145/cee flow-through share

* Manitok announces pricing and anticipated proceeds from flow-through and common share offering