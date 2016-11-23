Nov 23 Astronova Inc -

* Says co is optimistic about fiscal 2018 and longer-term outlook for astronova

* "Revising our full year guidance"

* Astronova reports third-quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $23.3 million; diluted eps of $0.15

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $93 million to $98 million