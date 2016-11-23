Nov 23 Great Lakes Graphite Inc :

* Great Lakes Graphite Inc- private placement of up to 8.82 million flow-through shares at price of $CDN 0.085/share, for gross proceeds of up to $CDN 750,000

* Great Lakes Graphite Inc- proceeds from offering will be used for resource development activities.

* Great Lakes Graphite announces private placement