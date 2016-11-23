Nov 23 Euroseas Ltd :

* Euroseas Ltd - vessel is expected to be delivered to company in January 2017

* Euroseas - deal for approximately $4.4 million

* Euroseas - reached an agreement with a company affiliated with its CEO to draw a $2 million loan

* Euroseas announces the acquisition of a drybulk vessel and short-term loan facility