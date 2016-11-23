PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Prairie Provident Resources Inc
* Up to 5.9 million common shares of co to be issued as "flow-through shares" with respect to "canadian exploration expenses
* Up to 375,000 common shares to be issued as "flow-through shares" with respect to "canadian development expenses"
* Co anticipates using proceeds of offering to help fund ongoing exploration and development activities on its properties
* Prairie Provident announces terms of up to $5.3 million flow-through equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.