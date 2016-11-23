Nov 23 Sherritt International Corp :
* Sherritt's Moa joint venture reports 4 fatalities after
bridge collapses
* Plant is operating at reduced rates and secondary access
is being assessed
* Bridge had suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew, and our
JV employees have been undertaking repairs since end of October
* Production impacts will depend on how quickly secondary
access can be upgraded, with more information expected in coming
days
* Collapsed bridge is "main access" from local town and port
of Moa to mine site and High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: