Nov 23 Sherritt International Corp :

* Sherritt's Moa joint venture reports 4 fatalities after bridge collapses

* Plant is operating at reduced rates and secondary access is being assessed

* Bridge had suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew, and our JV employees have been undertaking repairs since end of October

* Production impacts will depend on how quickly secondary access can be upgraded, with more information expected in coming days

* Collapsed bridge is "main access" from local town and port of Moa to mine site and High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) facility