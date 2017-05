Nov 23 Rogers Sugar Inc

* Rogers Sugar Inc 4th quarter 2016 results

* Rogers Sugar Inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.18

* Rogers Sugar Inc says in fiscal 2017, we expect industrial and consumer volume to be comparable to fiscal 2016

* Rogers Sugar Inc says liquid segment is expected to increase by approximately 20,000 metric tonnes in fiscal 2017

* Rogers Sugar Inc says for export segment, we anticipate total volume to increase by approximately 5,000 metric tonnes in fiscal 2017