Nov 23 Fulton Financial Corp
* Fulton financial corp - authorized payment of a special
cash dividend of two cents per share on its common stock
* Fulton financial corp - board has extended timeframe for
stock repurchase program, announced in october 2015, from dec
31, 2016, to december 31, 2017
* Fulton financial corp - stock repurchase program
authorizes co to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of
fulton's outstanding common stock
* Fulton financial corporation declares special cash
dividend, extends timeframe for stock repurchase program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: