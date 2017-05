Nov 23 Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Calfrac announces $40 million private placement

* Agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, 14 mln common shares of Calfrac at a price of $2.85 per share

* Calfrac well services-$25 million of offering expected to be held in segregated account to be utilized calculating ebitda to maintain specified ebitda ratio