* Gulfmark offshore inc - tender offer will be funded by a new money investment from mfp partners, l.p. And franklin mutual advisers, llc

* Gulfmark offshore inc - new money investment will take form of a new $100 million secured term loan facility, a $100 million revolver

* Gulfmark offshore inc - new money investment to also include at least $50 million, in aggregate, in new equity

* Gulfmark offshore inc - in connection with tender offer, company and raging capital management, llc entered into tender support agreement

* Gulfmark offshore - pursuant to tender support agreement, raging capital committed to tender $85 million of notes in tender offer

* Gulfmark offshore inc - subsequent to closing of tender offer, company will launch a stockholder rights offering

* Gulfmark offshore inc - pursuant to tender support agreement, raging capital has agreed to invest its pro rata share in stockholder rights offering

* Gulfmark offshore inc - tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on december 21, 2016

* Gulfmark offshore announces tender offer for up to $300 million of its 6.375% senior notes due 2022