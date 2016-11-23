Nov 23 Relentless Resources Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $465,381 versus $825,321
* Relentless resources ltd - averaged 159 boed (59% oil and
liquids) in q3 2016, down 44% from same period last year
* Relentless resources ltd - approximately 75 boed of gas
production was shut in from properties in peace river arch due
to low natural gas pricing
* Relentless resources ltd - expected that production from
peace river arch will resume by end of year
* Relentless announces financial and operating results for
the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016
