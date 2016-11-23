Nov 23 Ctrip.Com International Ltd
* Ctrip announces agreement to acquire Skyscanner
* Ctrip.com International says terms of acquisition value
skyscanner at approximately £1.4 billion
* Ctrip.com International says boards of directors of
company and Skyscanner have approved transaction
* Ctrip.com International says Skyscanner's current
management team will continue to manage Skyscanner's operations
independently as part of Ctrip group
* Ctrip.com International says purchase consideration
consists of cash mainly, remainder consisting of Ctrip ordinary
shares and loan notes
* Ctrip.com says will acquire all of shareholders' shares in
skyscanner and will offer to acquire shares from remaining
shareholders of skyscanner
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: