Nov 25 Total Energy Services Inc :
* Total Energy Services Inc announces intention to make a
takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy
Services Corp.
* Total Energy - Anticipates that, if offer is successful,
holders of Savanna shares will receive, in exchange for each
share, 0.1132 of a company's share
* Total Energy Services Inc - Estimates that at least $10
million of annual cost savings can be achieved over time through
combination with Savanna
* Total Energy- Has intention to hold or exercise control or
direction over about 43% of total number of issued and
outstanding savanna shares
* Total Energy - Expects will call meeting of shareholders
to consider resolution to approve issuance of shares in
connection with offer in march 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: