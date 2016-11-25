Nov 25 Transalta Corp :
* Transalta reaches agreement with the government of Alberta
on transition payments and executes memorandum of understanding
* Will receive annual cash payments of approximately $37.4
million, net to Transalta, commencing in 2017 and terminating in
2030
* Off-Coal agreement requires Transalta to cease all
coal-fired emissions at affected plants on or before December
31, 2030
* Transalta - Entered MOU with government to cooperate and
work collaboratively to advance objectives of Alberta climate
leadership plan
* Affected plants are not, recluded from generating
electricity at any time by any method other than combustion of
coal
