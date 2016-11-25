BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE
Nov 25 Aon Plc
* Aon Plc - Financial terms were not disclosed
* Aon announces agreement to acquire leading health and benefits brokerage and solutions firm in Brazil
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit