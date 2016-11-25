BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Board of directors will consider and evaluate total's offer if and when received and will respond in due course
* Savanna Energy- Co cautions that no formal offer has been presented to co or shareholders
* Savanna responds to announcement of total's intention to make an unsolicited offer for Savanna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: