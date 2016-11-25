BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Feronia Inc
* Q3 revenue $4.3 million versus $800,000 last year
* Feronia Inc- Qtrly net loss of $2.6 million versus net loss of $8.4 million
* Feronia Inc. reports Q3 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: