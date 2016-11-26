BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker furniture due to violation of federal lead paint standard
* Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker furniture due to violation of federal lead paint standard
Nov 25 Rainmaker Entertainment Inc
* Rainmaker Entertainment announces financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues of $4.7 million versus $4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker furniture due to violation of federal lead paint standard
* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units and proposed property acquisitions