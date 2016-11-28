Nov 28 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli Green Energy announces preliminary financial results for third quarter 2016

* Based upon preliminary data, estimates that its PV module shipments in Q3 of 2016 were in range of 360MW to 370MW

* Estimates its overall gross margin in Q3 of 2016 was in range of 5 pct to 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: