Nov 28 Fang Holdings Ltd :

* Fang announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $250.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $293.3 million

* Fang Holdings Ltd - qtrly loss per fully-diluted ordinary share and ads were $0.05 and $0.01, respectively

* Fang Holdings Ltd - fang adjusted its total revenue guidance for 2016 from $1,148.6 million to approximately $927.7 million

* Qtrly non-gaap fully diluted loss per ads was $0.03

* FY2016 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: