Nov 28 Divergent Energy Services Corp -

* Divergent Energy Services Corp provides update on Linear Electric Submersible Pump

* Third party power cable that delivers electricity to motor suffered a ground fault on November 19, 2016.

* Tubing, cable, and pump were retrieved from well on November 24, 2016

* Visual inspection of linear pump indicates that new pump design shows no sign of wear

* Decision has been made to investigate all possible causes of ground faults prior to re-installing linear pump

* Anticipate existing pump will be reinstalled following corrective measures to eliminate cable ground fault issue