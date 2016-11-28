Nov 28 Gtx Inc

* Enobosarm meets pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint in ongoing phase 2 clinical trial in ER+/AR+ breast cancer

* Enobosarm has been well tolerated among patients treated to date in 9 mg dose cohort with majority of adverse events being either grade 1 or 2

* Gtx says plans to report top-line clinical results from these 22 evaluable patients from 9 mg dose cohort in December 2016

* Gtx says expects to report top-line clinical results from full study by middle of 2017, following completion of clinical trial