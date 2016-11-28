Nov 28 Recro Pharma Inc :

* Recro pharma reports positive top-line results from pivotal Phase III clinical trial of IV meloxicam

* Recro Pharma Inc says ten secondary endpoints also met

* Recro Pharma Inc says company estimates filing US NDA in summer 2017

* Recro pharma - IV meloxicam achieves primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in SPID24 in patients with acute postoperative pain

* Says estimates filing US NDA in summer 2017

* Recro pharma - In trial, IV Meloxicam achieved primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: