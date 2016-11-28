MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Recro Pharma Inc :
* Recro pharma reports positive top-line results from pivotal Phase III clinical trial of IV meloxicam
* Recro Pharma Inc says ten secondary endpoints also met
* Recro Pharma Inc says company estimates filing US NDA in summer 2017
* Recro pharma - IV meloxicam achieves primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in SPID24 in patients with acute postoperative pain
* Says estimates filing US NDA in summer 2017
* Recro pharma - In trial, IV Meloxicam achieved primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.