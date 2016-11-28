Nov 28 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Press release - Idera Pharmaceuticals and Vivelix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Enter into exclusive license agreement for the worldwide rights to IMO-9200

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, idera will receive an upfront fee of $15 million

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - will be eligible for future imo-9200 related development, regulatory and sales milestone payments totaling up to $140 million

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - will be eligible for escalating royalties ranging from mid single-digits to low double-digits of global net sales

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc -under terms, idera is responsible for developing potential back-up compounds to imo-9200

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - idera will be eligible for related development, regulatory sales and milestone payments totaling up to $52.5 million

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - as part of agreement, idera has agreed to create and characterize potential back-up compounds for vivelix