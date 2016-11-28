Nov 28 Canopy Growth Corp :

* Canopy Growth establishes Germany based operations through the acquisition of licensed distributor, medcann gmbh

* Canopy Growth Corp - 674,631 common shares in company will be issued to Medcann upon closing of transaction

* Canopy Growth - further 367,981 shares will be issued on 18-month anniversary of obtaining an import and distribution license