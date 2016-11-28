MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Canopy Growth Corp :
* Canopy Growth establishes Germany based operations through the acquisition of licensed distributor, medcann gmbh
* Canopy Growth Corp - 674,631 common shares in company will be issued to Medcann upon closing of transaction
* Canopy Growth - further 367,981 shares will be issued on 18-month anniversary of obtaining an import and distribution license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.