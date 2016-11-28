Nov 28 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* Aimmune Therapeutics completes global enrollment of phase 3 palisade trial of ar101 for the treatment of peanut allergy

* Says expects Artemis to enroll between 120 and 160 patients at multiple sites in Europe, beginning in mid-2017

* Aimmune - continues to expect topline data from palisade in q4 of 2017, followed by regulatory submissions for marketing approval of ar101 in 2018