BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Solidusgold Inc :
* SolidusGold Inc provides transaction update
* Not expect to be in position to complete Northumberland acquisition within 75 day period provided for in purchase agreement
* In advanced discussions with Newmont to extend outside date of Northumberland acquisition
* Continues to explore financing alternatives including discussions with a potential strategic financial partner.
* Also, Sorin Posescu has been appointed chief executive officer as well as to board of directors of company
* Sorin Posescu has been appointed chief executive officer as well as to board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.