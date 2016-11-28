Nov 28 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc -

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces initiation of phase 2a trial of GBT440 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

* Is now conducting two clinical trials of GBT440 as potential treatment for hypoxemia in a broad range of patients with ipf

* Primary endpoint for study will be to evaluate effect of GBT440 on oxygen saturation at rest over a 90-day period

* Study will also assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of GBT440 in IPF patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: