BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Manulife Financial Corp :
* Manulife announces USD senior notes private placement
* Manulife Financial Corp - entered into an agreement to privately place U.S.$270 million principal amount of 3.527% senior notes due December 2, 2026
* Manulife Financial Corp - notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.527% and will mature on December 2, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.