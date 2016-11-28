Nov 28 Patheon Nv -

* Patheon to acquire state-of-the-art manufacturing site

* Patheon to acquire state-of-the-art manufacturing site

* Patheon will acquire site for an immaterial sum, plus cost of associated inventory and spare parts

* Patheon will acquire site for an immaterial sum, plus cost of associated inventory and spare parts

* Over time, Patheon expects florence facility to have a similar financial profile to its other sites in its drug substance segment

* Patheon has also entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with Roche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: