MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 DTE Energy Co
* DTE Energy Company announces junior subordinated debentures offering
* Intention to offer to sell a new series of junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 1, 2076
* Says co intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem its 2011 Series I 6.50 percent junior subordinated debentures due 2061 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.