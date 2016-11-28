BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Plaza Retail REIT :
* Plaza Retail REIT announces redemption of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Will issue redemption notice on November 30, 2016 to holders of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec 31, 2017
* Redemption price equal to principal amount outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding Redemption Date
* Series C Debentures will be redeemed on January 9, 2017
* Debenture holders hold right to convert Series C Debentures into Plaza units & cash at a rate of 190 Units, $112.76 in cash per $1,000 amount of Debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.