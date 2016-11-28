BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Glen Burnie Bancorp :
* The Bank of Glen Burnie announces departure of Chief Financial Officer John Wright
* Glen Burnie Bancorp says President and CEO, John D. Long, will serve as interim CFO while a search is conducted for a permanent CFO
* Wright is departing effective December 16, 2016 "to pursue other opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.