* 21Vianet Group Inc reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 900 million to RMB 940 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.02

* Q3 loss per share RMB 0.15

* Sees fy 2016 revenue RMB 3.64 billion to RMB 3.68 billion

* Q3 revenue RMB 968 million versus RMB 924.1 million

* 21Vianet Group Inc says hosting churn rate, which is based on company's core IDC business, was 0.95% in Q3 of 2016, compared with 1.06% in Q2

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.13

* 21Vianet Group Inc says adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB 242 million to RMB 262 million

