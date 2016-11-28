Nov 28 Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd

* Fuwei Films announces its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 sales fell 6.2 percent to RMB 61.6 million

* Q3 loss per share RMB 1.03

* Fuwei Films says in Q3 of 2016, sales of specialty films were RMB 22.7 million or $3.4 million or 36.8% of our total revenues

* Fuwei Films basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB 1.03 or $0.15 and RMB 0.94 for three-month period ended September 30, 2016

* Qtrly sales in China RMB 50.2 million versus $7.5 million