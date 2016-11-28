BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Re/Max LLC agrees to purchase group of three independent regions
* Acquisition of Re/Max Regional Services region is expected to close before end of year
* Re/Max says signed deal to buy master franchise for Georgia, Kentucky/Tennessee, Southern Ohio regions owned by independent Re/Max Regional Services group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.