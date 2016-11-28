Nov 28 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc

* Envision Healthcare and Amsurg shareholders approve merger

* Envision - holders of over 82% of shares of co's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, or over 96% of votes cast, voted to approve merger

* Envision- holders of 88% of shares of Amsurg's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, or over 99% of votes cast, voted to approve merger