Nov 28 Newpark Resources Inc

* Newpark announces proposed $100.0 million convertible notes offering

* Newpark resources inc- intends to offe $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private placement

* Newpark resources inc- notes are expected to pay interest semiannually and to be convertible as of june 1, 2021

* Newpark resources inc- intends to use net proceeds from offering to retire existing indebtedness