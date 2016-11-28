MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Newpark Resources Inc
* Newpark announces proposed $100.0 million convertible notes offering
* Newpark resources inc- intends to offe $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private placement
* Newpark resources inc- notes are expected to pay interest semiannually and to be convertible as of june 1, 2021
* Newpark resources inc- intends to use net proceeds from offering to retire existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.