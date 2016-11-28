MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Thor Industries Inc
* Thor announces record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $1.49
* Q1 revenue $1.71 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Thor industries inc - quarter-end towable rv backlog increased $690.4 million, or 97.2%, to $1.40 billion, compared to $710.0 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016
* Thor industries inc - quarter-end consolidated recreational vehicle (rv) backlogs was $2.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.