BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 StorageVault Canada Inc
* StorageVault executes purchase agreement to acquire $62.5 million of storage assets in Toronto, Mississauga and Greater Montreal area
* StorageVault Canada says purchase price payable by issuance of minimum of 16.7 million, maximum of 25 million shares of co at a deemed price of $1.20 per share
* StorageVault Canada says independent acquisition committee of StorageVault approved acquisition
* StorageVault Canada says part of the purchase price being paid with funds on hand and first mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.