MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance announces divestiture of Diamond of California Culinary Nut Business
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Company reaffirms full-year 2016 outlook
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Signed a definitive agreement to sell its Diamond of California culinary nut business to Blue Road Capital
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - In agreement with buyer, specific terms of transaction have not been disclosed
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Company believes this transaction could have a material impact on its GAAP financial statements
* Snyder's-Lance Inc says deal anticipated to be accretive to both returns on invested capital and operating margins
* Snyder's-Lance- Given anticipated timing of deal, divestiture of diamond of california not expected to materially impact co's full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.